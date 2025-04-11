Kansas State's Serena Sundell Receives Invitation To WNBA Draft
15 of the best in women's college basketball were invited to the 2025 WNBA Draft in New York, NY, Monday night.
Kansas State's Serena Sundell is one of them. She's projected to be the ninth player in school history to enter the pros.
Sundell capped her blazing career at Kansas State with a star senior season. She averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and a nation-leading 7.3 assists. Sundell was the only player in the nation to have at least 500 points and 250 assists while shooting 50 percent or better from the field.
"I would just credit my teammates and my coaching staff for helping me grow over the last four years," Sundell said. "I'm a much better player and I have a lot more confidence than the 18-year-old I was when I first stepped on campus. So just a credit to the people around me, and I'm grateful to be a Wildcat."
As she stamps her name in Wildcats' history, she offered some advice
"I would say just be confident," Sundell said. "They've got a lot of experience under their belts already. We saw girls like Zyanna Walker step up tonight in really big moments. So we'll just pass the torch to them, but I think it'll be an easy transition. Don't be afraid to lead, don't be afraid to continue to push yourself."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.