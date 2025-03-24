Kansas State's Temira Poindexter Leans On Teammates In Star Performance Over Kentucky
Kansas State forward Temira Poindexter started off shooting 0-of-5 from 3-point range against Kentucky Sunday afternoon.
She ended the game as the hero, knocking down eight shots from the arc in a 24-point performance, including the winning shot in overtime.
"Honestly, it's my teammates that tell me and give me and give me the confidence," Poindexter said. "Because in those moments, I do get down on myself. So, my teammates coming in, having my back, and telling me to keep shooting is really what lifts me up and gives me the confidence."
Her resilience and short-term memory to shed the bad shots fueled her star performance.
"I'm really proud of her," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said. "She transferred to us and this is one of her reasons. A lot of transfers talk about playing or this and that. She goes, 'I want to go to the NCAA Tournament. I haven't done that in my career.' She said, 'Coach, I want to go to an established locker room. I want to go to a group that wants to go further.' So to see her step up in the biggest moments, after a start like that, is pretty special."
The Wildcats advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 23 years. They face Southern California or Mississippi State on Mar. 29.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.