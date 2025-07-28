Kansas State's Toughest Test May Come Quicker Than Anticipated
Kansas State faces a challenging journey to earn a Big 12 championship and secure a postseason spot.
But one projection suggests the path is more difficult than we may have thought. ESPN predicts the Wildcats will face their most testing opponent straight out of the gate.
"Week 0 swing games are rarely a thing, but wow, is Farmageddon big this season. The Wildcats' battle with Iowa State in Dublin on Aug. 23 will make the winner an automatic Big 12 front-runner and leave the loser on wobbly ground before the official first Saturday of the 2025 campaign. With Avery Johnson entering his second year as the Wildcats' starting quarterback, K-State has a bit more upside and faces a bit more pressure than usual. Starting the season 0-1 would double that pressure."
Kansas State has predominantly been the favorite to win the Big 12, with many anticipating a more developed Avery Johnson to take a revamped offense to new heights. Johnson is making no exceptions for the conference title in 2025.
“I can’t wait for the season to begin,” Johnson said. “We’re shooting for a Big 12 championship. Anything else would be a letdown.”
Their opener against Iowa State will be a tone-setter for the rest of the season. The Wildcats lost to the Cyclones in their regular-season finale, capping off a rollercoaster 2024 campaign.
