Kansas State Seeks Redemption In Elimination Game

Branson Brooks

May 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State pitcher Tyler Eckberg (12) delivers a pitch to TCU during the Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Kansas State looks for redemption versus Houston Christian in hopes of keeping its NCAA Regional Tournament chances alive.

The Wildcats (31-25) fell to Texas-San Antonio (45-13) 10-2 Friday. K-State trailed the entire game and saw its hopes disappear after a three-run homer by UTSA’s James Taussig in the sixth inning.

K-State managed just three hits off UTSA starter Zach Royse, who pitched 5 ⅓ innings to earn the victory. The Wildcats finished with six hits overall but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. 

K-State’s two runs came from Maximus Martin, who scored on an AJ Evasco sacrifice fly, and Nick English, who delivered a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning.

Pitcher Jacob Frosts took the loss for K-State, allowing multiple runs in 5 ⅓ innings. He was charged with two additional runs on Taussig's home run off Wildcats’ reliever Ty Ruhl.

With the loss in the NCAA Tournament’s Austin Regional opener, No. 3 seed K-State matches up against No. 4 seed Houston Christian in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Houston Christian lost to top seeded Texas in the first game earlier in the day on Friday.

Branson Brooks
