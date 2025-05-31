Kansas State Seeks Redemption In Elimination Game
Kansas State looks for redemption versus Houston Christian in hopes of keeping its NCAA Regional Tournament chances alive.
The Wildcats (31-25) fell to Texas-San Antonio (45-13) 10-2 Friday. K-State trailed the entire game and saw its hopes disappear after a three-run homer by UTSA’s James Taussig in the sixth inning.
K-State managed just three hits off UTSA starter Zach Royse, who pitched 5 ⅓ innings to earn the victory. The Wildcats finished with six hits overall but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.
K-State’s two runs came from Maximus Martin, who scored on an AJ Evasco sacrifice fly, and Nick English, who delivered a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning.
Pitcher Jacob Frosts took the loss for K-State, allowing multiple runs in 5 ⅓ innings. He was charged with two additional runs on Taussig's home run off Wildcats’ reliever Ty Ruhl.
With the loss in the NCAA Tournament’s Austin Regional opener, No. 3 seed K-State matches up against No. 4 seed Houston Christian in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Houston Christian lost to top seeded Texas in the first game earlier in the day on Friday.
