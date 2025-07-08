Kansas State Should Be Fired Up After Chris Klieman's Bold Message
With Kansas State facing high expectations for the 2025 season, two names have been highlighted as the fuel to the team's engine.
Quarterback Avery Johnson and head coach Chris Klieman. Klieman knows the team can be among the league's best, but is also aware of the discipline and focus needed to reach that upper echelon.
"We know top to bottom that this league's really good. So we can't stumble, no one can stumble in this league," Klieman said at the Big 12 Media Day. "You've gotta have your A game every week, and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys. Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening."
The Wildcats finished last season in the middle of the Big 12, a disappointing year considering their preseason expectations. They lost three of their last four games to end the season, with Johnson's play slowly declining in November. Each loss slowly dwindled Kansas State's playoff hopes, which officially ended after the team dropped to Iowa State.
However, a seasoned Johnson with more offensive weapons is projected to elevate the team to the top of the conference and possibly even the postseason.
They open up the season against Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 23.
