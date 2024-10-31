Kansas State Showing Ability To Handle Adversity With Comeback Wins
The Kansas State Wildcats seem to find a way to come from behind to win.
During a few crucial games, the Wildcats came away with a victory after being counted out early.
They were down 7-0 against Arizona before winning 31-7 on Sept. 13. They trailed Oklahoma State 13-7 and come away with a 42-20 victory on Sept. 28. Then in the waning minutes against Colorado, the Wildcats squeaked by with a 31-28 victory.
Last weekend against Kansas, they dispatched the Jayhawks 29-27 after trailing 27-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
In preparation for the game against Houston on Saturday, Wildcats coach Chris Klieman credits his team's ability to take one play at a time as a catalyst for victory.
“We’ve been down in most games that we had,” he said. “We get down 7-0 against Arizona, we get down 13-7 against Oklahoma State, we were down in Colorado and so on and so forth. Our guys haven’t panicked. Our guys stayed the course and stayed in the fight. That’s something that we’ve been preaching the older guys have been preaching that one play at a time the next play we can’t do anything about what has happened now let’s move forward. Same thing happened this week we had a lead and lost the lead. Then found a way to keep chipping away and end up getting the lead and not relinquishing it. That’s a collective effort by coaches support staff our players our leadership. It’s a credit to our players really that they’ve stayed the course when we’ve had adversity.”
