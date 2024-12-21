Kansas State Signs Former Boston College WR Jerand Bradley
Kansas State is making moves within the transfer portal. Their most recent acquisition former Boston College wide receiver Jerand Bradley.
Bradley had just six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Eagles. However, he compiled 92 receptions for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns with Texas Tech, illustrating his ability to produce. He will have many opportunities to replicate this in Manhattan, with the Wildcats reeling after losing their top two receivers.
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS HAVE NEW UNIFORMS FOR RATE BOWL AGAINST RUTGERS
As Kansas State gears up for the Rutgers Scarlet Knight, storylines have been flying around regarding the transfer portal, new recruits, and possible breakout performances.
But a more light-hearted note was the Wildcats getting to unveil their new uniforms in the Rate Bowl.
Wildcats veteran Taylor Poitier said it was "really cool" to be able to suit up in these newer designs.
"We rarely get to wear those types of uniform combos, so I'm really excited to wear them," Poitier said. "They'll look pretty cool out there."
KANSAS STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS CAN LOOK TO AVERY JOHNSON'S BOWL GAME AS INSPIRATION
About a year ago, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson made his first true start in the Pop-Tart Bowl against North Carolina State.
He's been the Wildcats' starting signal-caller since. Could the Rate Bowl against Rutgers open up the same door for Dylan Edwards? The sophomore running back recalls watching Johnson shine in the victory.
"I watched the Pop Tart bowl, that was Avery's first start," Edwards said. "He did phenomenal."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.