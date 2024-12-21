Kstate

Kansas State Signs Former Boston College WR Jerand Bradley

Kansas State adds to their receiving core with a transfer portal acquisition.

Jayden Armant

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Jerand Bradley (9) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Jerand Bradley (9) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Kansas State is making moves within the transfer portal. Their most recent acquisition former Boston College wide receiver Jerand Bradley.

Bradley had just six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Eagles. However, he compiled 92 receptions for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns with Texas Tech, illustrating his ability to produce. He will have many opportunities to replicate this in Manhattan, with the Wildcats reeling after losing their top two receivers.

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS HAVE NEW UNIFORMS FOR RATE BOWL AGAINST RUTGERS

As Kansas State gears up for the Rutgers Scarlet Knight, storylines have been flying around regarding the transfer portal, new recruits, and possible breakout performances.

But a more light-hearted note was the Wildcats getting to unveil their new uniforms in the Rate Bowl.

Wildcats veteran Taylor Poitier said it was "really cool" to be able to suit up in these newer designs.

"We rarely get to wear those types of uniform combos, so I'm really excited to wear them," Poitier said. "They'll look pretty cool out there."

KANSAS STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS CAN LOOK TO AVERY JOHNSON'S BOWL GAME AS INSPIRATION

About a year ago, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson made his first true start in the Pop-Tart Bowl against North Carolina State.

He's been the Wildcats' starting signal-caller since. Could the Rate Bowl against Rutgers open up the same door for Dylan Edwards? The sophomore running back recalls watching Johnson shine in the victory.

"I watched the Pop Tart bowl, that was Avery's first start," Edwards said. "He did phenomenal."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.