Kansas State Star Ayoka Lee Shows No Signs Of Regression In Dominant Return
Kansas State was reeling in the absence of star center Ayoka Lee, having lost three of its last four games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Her return went as well as the Wildcats could've hoped.
There was slight concern about how she would adjust to the lineup after missing nearly a month with her foot injury. Alas, she reverted to her star form with a 17-point double-double Friday afternoon. Lee selflessly credited her staff and athletic trainers for their aid over the rehab process.
"It felt great, it's been a minute," Lee said. "I think our support staff, athletic training strength coach, just did a great job keeping everything where it needed be while I was out. It's a long time, and it's not fun going through that many rehabs. But they're great, and they did everything that we needed to do and put me through everything I need to go through to make sure I was ready for this."
K-State coach Jeff Mittie was cautious about her playing time but didn't want to 'limit' her minutes. Thankfully, he didn't even have to worry about that scenario, as the team rallied around her to a 44-point victory.
"For our group, I thought the start was critical. I thought her being out there, communication-wise, it was good to see that group communicating through things that we don't necessarily see every practice. So I think that is the best preparation for another game on Sunday."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.