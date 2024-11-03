Kansas State Star Preparing Freshman David Castillo For Madison Square Garden
Kansas State senior transfer Coleman Hawkins is preparing freshman guard David Castillo for the intensity of playing at one of the most famous arenas, Madison Square Garden.
The Wildcats are scheduled to take on St. Johns on Dec. 7 as part of the sixth BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle
During an appearance on the Every Pod A Wildcat podcast on The Field of 68 network, Castillo told Hawkins this is the road game he is looking forward to the most.
"Madison Square Garden is so legendary," Castillo said. "I think that place is legacy."
Hawkins has previous experience playing in the Garden while at Illinois. In 2022, he recored nine points, seven rebounds, and four assists in an overtime victory over Texas 85-78. Last year, he scored nine points in a Fighting Illini 98-89 victory against Florida Atlantic.
"I've gotten the opportunity to play there twice," Hawkins said. "You almost got to walk half a mile up that ramp you won't want to play there no more. It's like a long ramp where you got to walk up and do the check in stuff. Madison Square Garden is cool. Some of my family members came to my games out there, the two times I've played out there. I've been lucky to win their twice. Madison Square Garden is a cool place. I like playing in NBA arenas."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI