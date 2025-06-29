Kansas State Takes Lead In Recruiting Race For Top Forward
Kansas State has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for a top 25 recruit in the 2026 class.
Jalen Montonati, a 6-foot-7 and 175-pound small forward, will begin an official visit to Kansas State on Monday. It marks the first official visit of his recruiting cycle.
The Owasso, OK native holds offers from other programs, including Kansas, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, and BYU. He is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma and No. 22 nationally, per 247sports.
Montonati received an offer from the Wildcats in March 2023. Since then, Kansas State has actively pursued the coveted small forward. Coach Jerome Tang has reportedly emphasized a family-first culture as part of his recruiting pitch.
Recently, Montonati praised Tang's culture and the program's established environment, citing assistant coach Rodney Perry’s connections to his AAU team (Mokan Elite) and Perry’s transparent guidance as key factors.
Competing on the Nike EYBL circuit, Montonati continues proving why he's considered one of the nation’s top forwards. He's averaged 12.7 points, five rebounds, and 2.3 assists, while putting on seven pounds since the end of his high school season.
He compares his game to NBA sharpshooters like Klay Thompson and versatile scorers like Jayson Tatum. Montonati is focused on becoming a three-level threat capable of impacting the game in all areas.
Still riding the momentum from a successful run in this year’s transfer portal, Kansas State could look to carry that energy into bolstering its 2026 recruiting class.
