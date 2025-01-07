Kansas State Target Malik Benson Transfers To Oregon
Former Florida State wide receiver Malik Benson announced that he is joining Oregon Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas State was among those aiming for Benson after losing receivers Keagan Johnson and Tre Spivey to the portal. Benson had 25 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown in 2024 as the Seminoles' No. 2 target behind Ja'Khi Douglas. He joins an Oregon squad that was undefeated this season until their blowout loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
LINKON CURE'S SENIOR HIGHLIGHT REEL ILLUSTRATES WHAT HE CAN BRING TO K-STATE
Kansas State five-star tight end Linkon Cure reposted a highlight reel from his senior season at Goodland High School, where he had 54 receptions for 1,050 yards and 23 total touchdowns.
This compilation features the jaw-dropping plays that made Cure the 2025 class's No. 1 tight end recruit: broken tackles, athletic downfield plays, and incredible catches, whether contested or climbing the ladder to pull down receptions. Cure has attributes similar to a receiver with his downhill speed and shifty moves to separate from his opponents.
Upon Cure's initial signing, K-State coach Chris Klieman discussed all the ways the tight end could be utilized offensively.
"He can be a flex guy; he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said in December shortly after acquiring Cure. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively, and we can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country—not just in the state, but in the country—speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.