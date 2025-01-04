Kstate

Kansas State-TCU Basketball Odds

Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) and guard Connor Hickman (8) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) and guard Connor Hickman (8) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas State is coming off their first victory after losing three in a row. Dug McDaniel had just his second start of the season, where he scored 17 on 53.8 percent shooting. Coleman Hawkins had his best performance as a Wildcat, logging 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. David N'Guessan rounded out the top scoring with 13 points, as he is now the leading scorer on the team. Kansas State faces a TCU team looking for its first Big 12 victory after losing to Arizona on Monday.

Here are the odds for the Wildcats' second conference matchup:

SPORTSLINE

Betting line: K-State (+3.5)

O/U: 141.5

Money Line: TCU -167, KSU +141

FANDUEL

Betting line: K-State (+3.5)

O/U: 141.5

Money Line: TCU -160, KSU +132

BETMGM

Betting line: K-State (+3.5)

O/U: 140.5

Money Line: TCU -165, KSU +140

Game time: 4:00 pm, EST

Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: CBS (watch here)

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Brendan Hausen: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST

F Max Jones: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST

F David N'Guessan: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.1 AST

HORNED FROGS

G Noah Reynolds: 10.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST

G Vasean Allette: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST

F Trazarien White: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 STL

F David Punch: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 BLK

F Ernest Udeh Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
