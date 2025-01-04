Kansas State-TCU Basketball Odds
Kansas State is coming off their first victory after losing three in a row. Dug McDaniel had just his second start of the season, where he scored 17 on 53.8 percent shooting. Coleman Hawkins had his best performance as a Wildcat, logging 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. David N'Guessan rounded out the top scoring with 13 points, as he is now the leading scorer on the team. Kansas State faces a TCU team looking for its first Big 12 victory after losing to Arizona on Monday.
Here are the odds for the Wildcats' second conference matchup:
SPORTSLINE
Betting line: K-State (+3.5)
O/U: 141.5
Money Line: TCU -167, KSU +141
FANDUEL
Betting line: K-State (+3.5)
O/U: 141.5
Money Line: TCU -160, KSU +132
BETMGM
Betting line: K-State (+3.5)
O/U: 140.5
Money Line: TCU -165, KSU +140
Game time: 4:00 pm, EST
Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX
TV: CBS (watch here)
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST
F Max Jones: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.1 AST
HORNED FROGS
G Noah Reynolds: 10.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST
G Vasean Allette: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST
F Trazarien White: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 STL
F David Punch: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 BLK
F Ernest Udeh Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.