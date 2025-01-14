Kstate

Kansas State-Texas Tech Basketball Betting Odds

The Kansas State Wildcats face the Texas Tech Raiders on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST.

Jayden Armant

Jan 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Coleman Hawkins (33) makes an easy layup during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Coleman Hawkins (33) makes an easy layup during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas State Wildcats have lost three in a row after dropping to Houston Saturday night. They were dominated in seemingly every statistical category aside from 3-point shooting. Kansas State is 1-3 in the Big 12 and now has a losing overall record for the first time this season. They face a Texas Tech team leading the conference in field goal percentage (50.5) and ranking second in scoring offense (85.4). Wildcats forward David N'Guessan leads the team in scoring (12.7) and rebounding (7.7). Here are the betting odds for Tuesday night:

FANDUEL

Betting line: K-State (+6.5)

O/U: 145.5

BETMGM

Betting line: K-State (+6.5)

O/U: 146.5

USA TODAY

Betting line: K-State (+7)

O/U: 146.5

WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS

G Brendan Hausen: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST

F Max Jones: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST

F David N'Guessan: 12.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.9 AST

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.9 AST

RED RAIDERS PROJECTED STARTERS

G Kerwin Walton: 4.9 PTS, 1.5 PTS, 0.4 AST

G Elijah Hawkins: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.9 AST

G Chance McMillian: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST

F JT Toppin: 17.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 BLK

F Darrion Williams: 16.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.0 AST

QUOTABLE: "We also understand that tough people do the next right thing," Tang said after Saturday's loss. "Our guys are going to refuel, reload and get rest. We're going to come back and get back to work. We've got a game against Texas Tech Tuesday. Yeah, it's supposed to hurt like that." 

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.