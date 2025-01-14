Kansas State-Texas Tech Basketball Betting Odds
The Kansas State Wildcats have lost three in a row after dropping to Houston Saturday night. They were dominated in seemingly every statistical category aside from 3-point shooting. Kansas State is 1-3 in the Big 12 and now has a losing overall record for the first time this season. They face a Texas Tech team leading the conference in field goal percentage (50.5) and ranking second in scoring offense (85.4). Wildcats forward David N'Guessan leads the team in scoring (12.7) and rebounding (7.7). Here are the betting odds for Tuesday night:
FANDUEL
Betting line: K-State (+6.5)
O/U: 145.5
BETMGM
Betting line: K-State (+6.5)
O/U: 146.5
USA TODAY
Betting line: K-State (+7)
O/U: 146.5
WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST
F Max Jones: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.9 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.9 AST
RED RAIDERS PROJECTED STARTERS
G Kerwin Walton: 4.9 PTS, 1.5 PTS, 0.4 AST
G Elijah Hawkins: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.9 AST
G Chance McMillian: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST
F JT Toppin: 17.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 BLK
F Darrion Williams: 16.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.0 AST
QUOTABLE: "We also understand that tough people do the next right thing," Tang said after Saturday's loss. "Our guys are going to refuel, reload and get rest. We're going to come back and get back to work. We've got a game against Texas Tech Tuesday. Yeah, it's supposed to hurt like that."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.