Kansas State Transfer Brings Veteran Presence To Defense
Acquiring proven players through the transfer portal has become a necessity in college sports.
With Kansas State aiming to reach new heights this season, it’s no surprise the program worked to add valuable pieces. Sports Illustrated highlighted Arizona transfer safety Gunner Maldonado as a key addition expected to bolster the Wildcats' secondary.
"The addition of a veteran like Maldonado should certainly help smooth things over while some young corners get up to speed," the article wrote. "The senior has played a ton during his time at Arizona (31 starts over four years) and appears to be healthy after missing most of last season with an injury."
Maldonado was limited to just five games last year. Looking back at the 2023–24 season, in which he recorded 79 total tackles, 56 solo, and 23 assisted Maldonado could emerge as one of the best safeties in the Big 12 barring injury. He also had three fumble recoveries and two interceptions during his last full year as a starter.
Interestingly, Maldonado suits up for the third Wildcat team of his career having previously played for Northwestern and Arizona. A native of Arizona, his decision to leave his home state underscores his commitment to joining a program he believes has the potential to be one of the nation’s best.
Maldonado will serve alongside All-Big 12 safety VJ Payne as they look become a prominent duo in the backfield.
More Kansas State News
K-State's Chris Klieman Says Team Still Has Unanswered Questions
Kansas State's Chris Klieman Stands Firm On Big 12 Competition
`Here's Where Kansas State Ranks On Major CFB Preseason Rankings