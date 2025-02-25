Kansas State-UCF Betting Odds, TV, Preview
Kansas State has lost three straight since its six-game winning streak. Coleman Hawkins' production has dipped, and now the star forward is sidelined with a knee injury. David N'Guessan is coming off a 20-point performance, but his numbers have declined recently. The Wildcats face a UCF team that boasts high-level scorers but owns the worst defense in the Big 12.
Here are the betting odds for Wednesday night:
Betting line: K-State (+3.5)
O/U: 156.5
Money Line: UCF -170, KSU +142
WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.7 AST
G Max Jones: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST
G C.J. Jones: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST
QUOTABLE: "We started off really slow, then we go on such a hot streak, to now losing three in a row again," Wildcats forward David N'Guessan said. "All you can think about is the next game and finishing out the season strong. I still think we've got a really good team that can make a run late...One game at a time, and then make some noise in the Big 12 Tournament."
