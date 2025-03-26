Kansas State-USC WBB Betting Odds, TV, Preview: Wildcats Odds Rise After Juju Watkins Injury
Kansas State advances to its first Sweet 16 since 2002 after star performances from Serena Sundell, Ayoka Lee, and Termira Poindexter. The Wildcats' thriller over Kentucky breathed new life into their season as they face a USC squad suffering a season-ending loss to star guard Juju Watkins. Among the best in college basketball, Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. The Trojans have to rally behind players like Kiki Iriafen and Kennedy Smith.
Here are the betting odds:
Betting line: K-State (+1.5)
O/U: 140.5
Money Line: USC -120, KSU +100
Here are the game details:
Game time: Mar. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST
Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
TV: ESPN (watch here)
PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS
G Serena Sundell: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.3 AST
G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST
G Zyanna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST
F Temira Poindexter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST
C Ayoka Lee: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 BLK
QUOTABLE: "Honestly, it's my teammates that tell me and give me and give me the confidence," K-State forward Temira Poindexter said about her 24-point performance over Kentucky. "Because in those moments, I do get down on myself. So, my teammates coming in, having my back, and telling me to keep shooting is really what lifts me up and gives me the confidence."
