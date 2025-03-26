Kstate

Kansas State-USC WBB Betting Odds, TV, Preview: Wildcats Odds Rise After Juju Watkins Injury

The Kansas State Wildcats try to advance past the third round against a Juju Watkins-less USC team.

Jayden Armant

Mar 24, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcstas head coach Jeff Mittie reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Kansas State advances to its first Sweet 16 since 2002 after star performances from Serena Sundell, Ayoka Lee, and Termira Poindexter. The Wildcats' thriller over Kentucky breathed new life into their season as they face a USC squad suffering a season-ending loss to star guard Juju Watkins. Among the best in college basketball, Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. The Trojans have to rally behind players like Kiki Iriafen and Kennedy Smith.

Here are the betting odds:

BETMGM

Betting line: K-State (+1.5)

O/U: 140.5

Money Line: USC -120, KSU +100

FANDUEL

Betting line: K-State (+1.5)

O/U: 140.5

Money Line: USC -130, KSU +106

Here are the game details:

Game time: Mar. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST

Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

TV: ESPN (watch here)

PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS

G Serena Sundell: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.3 AST

G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST

G Zyanna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST

F Temira Poindexter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST

C Ayoka Lee: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 BLK

QUOTABLE: "Honestly, it's my teammates that tell me and give me and give me the confidence," K-State forward Temira Poindexter said about her 24-point performance over Kentucky. "Because in those moments, I do get down on myself. So, my teammates coming in, having my back, and telling me to keep shooting is really what lifts me up and gives me the confidence."

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.