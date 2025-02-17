Kstate

Kansas State-Utah Betting Odds, TV, Preview

The Wildcats must start a new win streak after losing their first game in nearly a month.

Jayden Armant

Feb 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) brings the ball up court against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) brings the ball up court against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas State's win streak halted after falling to BYU Saturday night. Dug McDaniel had his second consecutive 20-point performance, scoring 22 on 56.3 percent field goal shooting. Meanwhile, Utah is coming off a strong defensive victory over Kansas to win its second game of the month. Senior guard Gabe Madsen continued as one of the conference's best scorers, with 24 points over the Jayhawks.

Here are the betting odds for Monday night:

BETMGM

Betting line: K-State (+2.5)

O/U: 146.5

Money Line: KSU +118, UTAH -145

DRAFTKINGS

Betting line: K-State (+2.5)

O/U: 146.5

Money Line: KSU +120, UTAH -142

FANDUEL

Betting line: K-State: (+1.5)

O/U: 145.5

Money Line: KSU +108, UTAH -130

Game time: Feb. 17, 9:00 p.m. EST

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN2 (watch here)

WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS

G Brendan Hausen: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 AST, 4.5 AST

G Max Jones: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST

F David N'Guessan: 12.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.4 AST

QUOTABLE: Whether you’re winning or losing, whatever happens, you gotta get rid of that and move on to the next game," coach Jerome Tang said after the BYU loss. "Make it a one-game season. That’s what we’ve been doing and that’s what allowed us to be successful recently. Whether we won or lost this game, we still need to improve and we still have to get better.”

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.