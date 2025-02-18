Kansas State Wants To Get Back To Work Immediately After Two-Game Losing Streak
About a week ago, Kansas State was the hottest team in college basketball.
Now after a two-game losing streak, it's been relegated back to its previous form with fans slowly losing hope at the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.
The team has some time off before its next matchup against Arizona State, but guard Max Jones says they need to avoid rest and go right back to the drawing board.
“I think we need to get back in the gym and just get to work," Jones said. "We just gotta keep getting better.”
Yes, it's been two games. But the Wildcats need every victory possible to keep their aspirations alive. Two defeats have mimicked the team's shortfalls when it was 1-6 in the Big 12: poor rebounding, free-throw shooting discrepancy, and lack of aggression from stars like Coleman Hawkins.
"It's frustrating; we work on it every day at practice," Jones said about the rebounding difference against Utah. "I feel like we get to the game and we're just not rebounding. We just gotta do better, we gotta start in practice."
Wildcats Jerome Tang, in his usual optimistic outlook, said the team doesn't need a significant turnaround.
"They'll be off their legs, but we got some mental work that we have to do," Tang said. "As a staff, we have to look and try and figure out some things. Nothing big, we just gotta tweak a few things."
