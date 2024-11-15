Kansas State Wildcats Blitzed By LSU’s Cam Carter In Home Loss
The Kansas State Wildcats’ brief winning streak to begin the season was snapped by the LSU Tigers Thursday night, 76-65.
The Wildcats played against a familiar face, guard Cam Carter. Carter spent the previous two seasons in Manhattan, but silenced the Wildcats with 20 points on 50 percent shooting from three-point range.
The Tigers jumped out to a 39-26 lead midway through the first half, which included a hellacious effort from guard Jordan Sears. In a three-minute span, Sears accounted for two free-throws, a steal, and two assists.
The Wildcats played from behind for much of the game, giving up a 19-18 lead at the 10:09 mark of the half and trailed by as many as 17 at the 2:05 mark before halftime.
While the Wildcats played a slower pace in the second half, they could only cut the deficit to nine before LSU regained a consistent cushion. The Wildcats had two players carry the offense. Guard David N’Guessan and Dug McDaniel, who combined for 32 points. Forward Coleman Hawkins was held to eight points while guard Max Jones was held to two points, finishing scoreless from the field.
The Wildcats' woes were shown brightest in two areas, as they were out-rebounded 41-22 and finished just 23.8 percent from three-point range.
Kansas State gets a brief break before hosting Mississippi Valley State next Tuesday in the fourth of a six-game home-stand. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
