Kansas State Women's Basketball Selected As Big 12 Season Favorites
The Kansas State women's basketball team is selected as the Big 12 conference season favorites for the first time in its history.
On Thursday, the Big 12 coaches selected the Wildcats as the season favorites with 211 points including 7 first place votes. The runner up were the Iowa State Cyclones with 209 points and 6 first place votes. Baylor came in third with 194 points and 2 first place votes.
The Wildcats are coming off a season where they finished with a 26-8 record before being eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament by Colorado. They also lost their top player Gabby Gregory to graduation.
Nevertheless, they enter this season with some critical returners along with some veteran transfers to help keep them as a contender.
They have four core players returning for their senior seasons: Ayoka Lee, Serena Sundell, Jaelyn Glenn and Brylee Glenn.
On Thursday, Lee was named the Big 12's preseason player of the year. She is a four-time All-Big 12 First Team selection player. Last year, she averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots.
She is the vital presence in the paint who can score and crash the boards.
Sundell joined Lee as part of the preseason All Big 12 Team. In leading the backcourt, Sundell was second in scoring averaging 12 points. She also led the Big 12 in assists with 198.
The Glenn sisters round out the backcourt.
Coach Jeff Mittie also brought along with transfer picks in Temira Poindexter and Kennedy Taylor. Poindexter (Tulsa) is expected to shoot the three pointer with regularity. Taylor (Missouri State) is a physical player who could provide relief to Lee in the post.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
