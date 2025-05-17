Latest Big 12 Betting Odds Have Kansas State In Stiff Competition
Kansas State needs to play its best football to remain competitive in a loaded Big 12 next season.
The latest conference odds show how close the competition is expected to be. The Wildcats are tied to top the Big 12 alongside Arizona State and Texas Tech.
They finished last season at 9-4, a decent season but below their postseason expectations. Quarterback Avery Johnson had his first full season under center, throwing for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. Kansas State boasted the second-best rushing offense and defense in the Big 12.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman says taking the next step next season starts with Johnson.
“You can tell there’s so much more of a comfort level," Klieman said in his May 2 press conference. "Last year at this time, he had played one game and he had tried to keep progressing him. Now you can tell he’s got another 12, 13 games under his belt. The confidence and leadership that he has just made our whole offense a lot more confident and efficient.”
