Latest Big 12 Betting Odds Have Kansas State In Stiff Competition

The Wildcats are expected to place at the top of the conference next season.

Jayden Armant

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) looks for receivers against Rutgers during first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) looks for receivers against Rutgers during first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kansas State needs to play its best football to remain competitive in a loaded Big 12 next season.

The latest conference odds show how close the competition is expected to be. The Wildcats are tied to top the Big 12 alongside Arizona State and Texas Tech.

They finished last season at 9-4, a decent season but below their postseason expectations. Quarterback Avery Johnson had his first full season under center, throwing for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. Kansas State boasted the second-best rushing offense and defense in the Big 12.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman says taking the next step next season starts with Johnson.

“You can tell there’s so much more of a comfort level," Klieman said in his May 2 press conference. "Last year at this time, he had played one game and he had tried to keep progressing him. Now you can tell he’s got another 12, 13 games under his belt. The confidence and leadership that he has just made our whole offense a lot more confident and efficient.”

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

