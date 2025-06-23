Latest Big 12 Prediction Pegs Kansas State As Must-Watch TV Next Season
It's almost a tease for Kansas State football fans hearing all the hype around their season at this point. The Wildcats are predicted to place atop the conference and compete across the nation for a possible postseason run.
TikTok account CFBudge had several of the Wildcats' matchups next season as premier games to keep an eye on, including Texas Tech, Baylor, and Iowa State. All of these squads are anticipated to make noise in the Big 12 next season, so it makes sense that they're matchups are highlighted.
"Kansas State vs. Iowa State, it's in Dublin this year, and gonna be circled because it's in Week 0," the video said about the Wildcats' season opener against Iowa State. "We're gonna be starving, and it's gonna be a big-time Big 12 matchup."
Kansas State finished last season with a 9-4 record after an 8-4 regular season and a Rate Bowl victory in December. Quarterback Avery Johnson was under center for his first full season, to mixed results. While he broke out as a dual-threat option, his underwhelming passing attack limited the Wildcats offensively, costing them a few down the season's stretch. Kansas State was 0-3 when he threw for more than two picks in a game.
With a full season of experience, the hope is that Johnson will take the next step and enter the conversation with the likes of Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) and Rocco Becht as the Big 12's best quarterbacks.
More K-State News
Former K-State Star Coleman Hawkins Goes Scorched Earth On Donald Trump
K-State's Avery Johnson Draws Heisman Hype Among Big 12 Quarterbacks
NBA Vet Drops Interesting Carmelo Anthony Take After Michael Beasley Trash Talk