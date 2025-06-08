Latest Big 12 QB Projection Should Drive K-State's Avery Johnson
Kansas State football has received a lot of love this offseason for their conference - and national - projections for next season.
But amid the praise, K-State quarterback Avery Johnson has received mixed reviews so far. The latest was from Pro Football Focus, which placed Johnson as the fifth-best returning signal-caller in the conference with a rating of 81.7. He fell to names like Colorado's Kaidon Salter (82.3) and Utah's Devon Dampier (89.9).
It was a rollercoaster season in his first full year under center, leaving a question mark for his potential with the Wildcats moving forward. Johnson threw for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. While being placed fifth in the Big 12 is decent, the expectation was that Johnson would finish at least in the top two in 2024.
K-State coach Chris Klieman is one of Johnson's most prominent supporters, but knows the extent to which the junior quarterback needs to improve for the Wildcats to meet their hefty preseason goals.
"I think it's the maturity and understanding coverages," Klieman said to SiriusXM in his May 7 interview. "Understanding what defenses are showing in pre-snap, having his eyes on the right key, as well as just feeling so much more comfortable under center...All of us are counting on Avery taking that next step, and I know he is too. He's feeling so much more confident and comfortable."
