Latest K-State Basketball Video Fires Up Fans Amid Endless Preseason Hype
Kansas State football has been gaining massive props from outsiders for next season.
Its basketball counterparts want to get it on the hype as well. After a highly underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, the Wildcats have legitimate hope with a surefire squad that will look to compete nationally. K-State's social media released a video of its newest members on the field training for the upcoming year.
Yep, you heard that right. The football field.
Among those visible in the video are senior forward Marcus Johnson and sophomore guard David Castillo. The social media team posted this video on Wednesday night to continue building hype around its revitalized unit this offseason.
This video was eerily similar to the football team's hype video a few weeks ago, which featured a former U.S. Marine speaking to the team after their swimming session. An unorthodox method of training to strengthen team brotherhood and improve the players' physical condition, preparing them for the upcoming season. The basketball team took a comparable route to separate themselves from their competition.
Their star additions through the transfer portal have elevated them to Tournament contention at the very least. Players like Nate Johnson, Abdi Bashir Jr., and PJ Haggerty give the Wildcats the star power to compete with conference opponents like Houston and Texas Tech.
It's still the summer, but Manhattan, KS, is probably feeling pretty good about its college teams so far.
