Latest NFL Mock Draft Projects Former Kansas State's DJ Giddens To Super Bowl Champions
As the NFL Draft reaches its final week of buildup, analysts and fans are solidifying their picks for college football's best in the pros.
Draft analyst Chad Reuter has a few former Kansas State Wildcats in his latest mock drafts, including record-holding running back DJ Giddens. Reuter has the Philadelphia Eagles selecting Giddens in the fifth round in a proposed trade with the Washington Commanders.
The run game was Philadelphia's bread-and-butter last season, but that was mainly due to a historic season from newcomer Saquon Barkley. Behind the Offensive Player of the Year, they had minimal production at the position, with the closest rusher being quarterback Jalen Hurts with 630 yards. The Eagles had just 379 rushing yards from the other backs, illustrating the need for depth.
Giddens complements Barkley's play style by offering a physical run game to offset Barkley's downfield threat. He can be a good third-down back and decent pass-catcher out of the backfield for short-yardage situations. Giddens had 1,343 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season, along with 21 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown.
As Giddens waits for his name to be called next Thursday, he has a plethora of potential suitors. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are among the other teams projected to acquire the former Wildcats star.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.