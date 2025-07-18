LeBron James' Agent Dishes Out Brutal Michael Beasley Take
Michael Beasley remains one of the biggest What-Ifs in NBA history.
The veteran forward enjoyed a long career in the NBA, but it fell way short of what he was projected to achieve coming out of Kansas State.
NBA agent Rich Paul declared Beasley's professionalism was the downfall of his pro career. Paul manages LeBron James, whom Beasley played with from 2013-14.
"There are very few guys to ever touch a basketball more talented than Michael Beasley," Paul said via Entirely NBA on Instagram. "The professionalism aspect of this whole thing is so important, man. You sit back and ask, 'Why ain't he in the league?' It's because while they were there, and the talent was up here, they disregarded the professionalism. And the same people who were in a lesser role are now in a decision-making role, and they don't wanna deal with that."
In Beasley's lone season with the Wildcats, he averaged 26.1 points and 12.4 rebounds. A double-double machine that boasted skills and raw athleticism, Beasley was selected No. 2 by the Miami Heat.
Let's just say, it didn't really pan out, and Beasley never truly replicated that dominant form.
"If he had an opportunity to do it over again, he would take a different approach," Paul said.
Still, he's hailed as one of the best one-on-one players in the sport, as evidenced by his revitalization in the Big3 basketball league. And it's because of his ball handling and play style that keeps onlookers wondering what his NBA potential could have been.
