Major News Outlet Gives Kansas State Daunting Road To Big 12 Glory
Kansas State has big expectations for 2025, with some going as far as to say the team can clinch its first postseason berth in program history.
But it won't be easy. CBS Sports is the latest outlet predicting the Wildcats will have a relatively difficult schedule next season en route to conference championship contention.
"The Wildcats have a fairly challenging path to contending for the Big 12 with road games against Baylor, Kansas, and Utah on the docket. A matchup against Arizona counts as a nonconference game, but reigning American champion Army won't be fun. However, the most daunting task is opening the season in Week 0 to play Iowa State in Ireland. Lose that game, and contention becomes far more difficult."
Kansas State will have to smooth things out with so many new faces in the wide receiver corps, but a more developed Avery Johnson is projected to elevate the passing game and take the offense to new heights. The run game will likely remain the center of the offense, utilizing the play action and Johnson's legs to escape defenders.
K-State coach Chris Klieman invites the challenge but acknowledges the stiff nationwide competition.
"No one can stumble in this league," Klieman said at the Big 12 Media Days. "You've gotta have your A game every week, that's what we're trying to preach to our guys. Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening.”
