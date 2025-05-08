Major Outlet Gives K-State's Avery Johnson Big-Time Offseason Accolade
Kansas State's Avery Johnson had an up and down first year in the starting quarterback role last season.
Johnson threw 25 touchdown passes, which was tied for No. 5 in the Big 12, against 10 interceptions, six of those were in losses. Set to have his second full season under center, it is possible the former four-star recruit finds a new level this year.
In CBS Sports' spring overreactions for the Big 12 conference, it said Johnson "be one of the best quarterbacks in the country" if he can push his completion percentage over 60 percent.
"Johnson is a big-time athlete and showed flashes of brilliance in his first year as a starter," the article stated "The rising junior posted 2,700 yards passing, 600 yards rushing and scored 32 touchdowns, but he has plenty of room to grow."
Johnson has added weapons Jaron Tibbs, Caleb Medford and Jerand Bradley next to leading wide receiver Jayce Brown. Kansas State also has new pieces at running back. Dylan Edwards returns after a record setting performance in the Rate Bowl and Gabe Ervin Jr. (Nebraska) and Antonio Martin Jr. (Louisiana-Monroe) were signed out of the transfer portal.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Kansas State Football's Odds Released for the Upcoming Season
K-State Football Names New Director of Strength and Conditioning
K-State Director of Strength and Conditioning Departs for New Job
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI