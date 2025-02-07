Max Jones Has Been Unsung Hero During Kansas State's Win Streak
When reflecting on Kansas State’s four-game win streak, Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel are likely the first names to come to mind, and deservingly so.
But we should be talking a lot more about Wildcats guard Max Jones. Coach Jerome Tang has already beaten many of us to it, singing his praises again before their Saturday rematch with Kansas.
"I love the chip on the shoulder that he plays with, his toughness on both ends of the floor, the leadership that he brings," Tang said. "Just super impressed as you learn more about him. I say he's one of us, he's like me. He's a guy who didn't have the silver spoon and didn't have the easy path, or the vision either.
Every team has a gritty, do-it-all guy whose impact may not show statistically but reflects on the court. Luckily for Jones, the results are illustrated on the stat sheet and the floor. He averages 13.3 points and five rebounds during Kansas State's four-game win streak. Tang praised his transition from Tampa and Cal State Fullerton to competing in the Big 12.
"Now he's in the best league in America, and at times he's arguably our best player on the floor," Tang said. "He does it on both ends, and he brings it at practice every day. He never wants to be out of a rep, I have to pull him out. Just tough, gritty, big heart; absolutely love him."
