Michael Beasley Draws P Diddy Comparisons With Outrageous Comments
Drawing comparisons to infamous rapper P Diddy in 2025 is probably the worst thing to hear.
And yet, Michael Beasley is entering that territory with his latest comments toward Lance Stephenson before their 1v1 matchup.
There's trash talk and then there's...whatever this was. The video's raunchy nature couldn't even be translated into a readable manner, illustrating the atrocity of Beasley's remarks.
Diddy is currently on trial, facing several racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could potentially lead to a life sentence. Even for the severity of his crimes, he has become an internet meme for the extreme nature of his "freak-off" parties and increasingly wild stories.
Beasley spent his lone collegiate season at Kansas State, where he averaged 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. The 2007-08 Big 12 Player of the Year was drafted second overall by the Miami Heat in 2008. He spent four years of his pro career in Miami but was largely a journeyman across the league.
He used to draw comparisons to players like Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony. And now, he's getting compared to Diddy. Awkward.
Still, this one incident shouldn't overshadow Beasley as a whole. Even for a few of his off-court incidents, he's never regularly displayed this type of behavior before. At the very least, he backed up his trash talk, defeating Stephenson 31-21 and taking home the $100,000 prize. He protected his reputation as one of the best one-on-one players in basketball.
More K-State News
K-State Basketball Hit With Shocking Big 12 Odds Despite Active Offseason
Will Howard's Aaron Rodgers Comments Resurface After Contract Signing
K-State Legend Michael Beasley Circulating Again With Latest Feat