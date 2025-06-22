National Champion Expected To Make Noise In First Season With Kansas State
Kansas State football is slowly building a conference contender that could make noise across the nation next season.
Among the newcomers expected to elevate this squad is offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick, who played at Ohio State for three years, including their title run last season. One CBS Sports article anticipates that Fitzpatrick can transfer his Buckeyes success to Manhattan, KS.
"The Wildcats tried to address [losing both their starting tackles] through the portal with five transfers. Fitzpatrick is arguably the most important of the group. An expensive pickup from Ohio State, Fitzpatrick is a relatively unproven player with just 99 snaps across three seasons. However, the Wildcats are counting on him to lock down one side of the O-line for a QB who held the ball longer (3.05-second time to throw) last season than all but seven full-time starters in college football."
Fitzpatrick will be tasked with pass-blocking for quarterback Avery Johnson to complement the team's dynamic rushing attack. Johnson had a decent sophomore campaign but will need to break out to enter the upper echelon of college signal-callers. The passing attack must improve if the Wildcats want any shot at playing in the postseason.
Fitzpatrick knows a thing or two about blocking for K-State quarterbacks. He was one of the linemen who protected Will Howard during Ohio State's title run, where the long-time Wildcats signal-caller reached new heights and elevated his Draft stock with a legendary fifth season.
Hopefully, Fitzpatrick can have that same effect on Johnson as well.
