NBA Vet Drops Interesting Carmelo Anthony Take After Michael Beasley Trash Talk
Michael Beasley has been on a tangent with his one-on-one victory over Lance Stephenson and his chippy performance against Dwight Howard in their Big3 Basketball battle.
His confidence propelled him to eventually call out Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, saying he would "bust his a**" if they ever played each other. Anthony declined Beasley's invitation, which NBA veteran Lance Stephenson attributed to a pride choice.
"Nobody wants to lose their stripes, man," Stephenson said on the Big3's web series with Ice Cube and Chris Hayes. "Melo's not gonna play him. I don't feel like Melo would play him just because if Beas wins, he's gonna [feel like Beas] take all the stuff that he earned."
Stephenson played 10 seasons in the NBA, mainly with the Indiana Pacers. He was known as a LeBron James antagonist, pestering the former Miami Heat star in their postseason battles. Stephenson averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists throughout his career.
Meanwhile, Beasley spent 11 years in the league after the Heat selected him with the second pick in 2008. While he didn't have the impact in the pros many anticipated, Beasley is still recognized as one of the best individual players in the sport. Now he is arguably making the biggest on-court headlines since he was at Kansas State.
Beasley's Miami 305 play the Detroit Amps Sunday night.
