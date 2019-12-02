KState
Klieman sites teamwork, belief, love as key attributes in this Wildcat team

Kelly Thompson

After clinching an eight win season in his first at Kansas State, Coach Klieman reflected in his post-game presser about what it is that makes this team special. 

During the introduction to his post-game, Klieman said that working together to get better, believing in themselves and each other, and loving each other have been the key attributes of the 2019 Wildcat team that have propelled them to a 3rd place finish in the Big 12. 

And to be sure, after an offseason of change, a season of ups and downs, and multiple long lulls in production, it would have been easy for this team to get too high or too low at numerous points that could have turned the season in a different direction. 

But, Klieman says, it all started with the 27 seniors on the team buying in and embracing him and his coaching staff, a task that many would have shied away from; and no one would have blamed them for doing so. 

Nonetheless, the 8-4 Wildcats, predicted to finish 9th in the Big 12 this season, now await their bowl game placement in what can only be described as an incredible success in his first season as a D1 head coach. 

The best part of it all? Kansas State will come back next season and expect to be much, much better.

Farmageddon Open Thread

Keith Schnug
35 0

Cats take on the Cyclones in BSFS.

Special Teams has a phenomenal game start to finish to propel the Cats to a Victory.

Keith Schnug
0

Youngblood, Lynch and Anctil all had a massive effect in a game where the weather was less than sub-par.

Cyclones-Wildcats Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
2

This game should pack plenty of pop.

Cats drop to 4-2 in Ft. Myers Tipoff

Keith Schnug
2

Cats play a good game against Pitt but played horribly tonight vs. Bradley.

Fort Myers Tip-off: K-State vs Pitt

Keith Schnug
10 2

The Cats take on their biggest challenge of the year so far in Fort Myers, Florida.

Cats in the NFL Week 12.

Keith Schnug
2

Not mich action this week for the former Cats.

KSU vs Tech Open Thread

Keith Schnug
14 2

KSU vs Tech at 6pm on FS1.

Cats beat Raiders of Tech.

Keith Schnug
2

Youngblood provides big spark.

Top Four Quarterbacks in Kansas State Wildcat History

Kelly Thompson
1 5

Taking a look at the top four signal callers in the history of Kansas State Football - agree, disagree, debate...that's what we're here for, right?

Kansas State vs Texas Tech Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
2

Cats look to get back into the win column.