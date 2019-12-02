Klieman sites teamwork, belief, love as key attributes in this Wildcat team

After clinching an eight win season in his first at Kansas State, Coach Klieman reflected in his post-game presser about what it is that makes this team special.

During the introduction to his post-game, Klieman said that working together to get better, believing in themselves and each other, and loving each other have been the key attributes of the 2019 Wildcat team that have propelled them to a 3rd place finish in the Big 12.

And to be sure, after an offseason of change, a season of ups and downs, and multiple long lulls in production, it would have been easy for this team to get too high or too low at numerous points that could have turned the season in a different direction.

But, Klieman says, it all started with the 27 seniors on the team buying in and embracing him and his coaching staff, a task that many would have shied away from; and no one would have blamed them for doing so.

Nonetheless, the 8-4 Wildcats, predicted to finish 9th in the Big 12 this season, now await their bowl game placement in what can only be described as an incredible success in his first season as a D1 head coach.

The best part of it all? Kansas State will come back next season and expect to be much, much better.