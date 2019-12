Kansas State's defensive season has been a series of aces and spaces throughout the 2019 season.

But, when push came to shove in the season finale, the defense stepped up big time.

A young defense who will return many bright stars is bound to have some inconsistencies, especially with a first year head coach.

But, with Wyatt Hubert and Lance Robinson returning - there is sure to be more consistency, and brighter days, ahead.