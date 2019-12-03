KState
Wildcat Standout Reggie Walker Gets Engaged on Senior Night

Kelly Thompson

Bill Snyder Family Stadium has been home to many touching and important moments for hundreds of players and thousands of fans. 

But perhaps no prior moment was more emotional or more important than Wildcat defensive end Reggie Walker's introduction during Kansas State's Senior Night ceremonies before the game against Iowa State on Saturday. 

When Walker came out to his introduction and typical fan-love, he surprised everyone by dropping to one knee and proposing to his (now) fiance on the field. 

Luckily for Walker, Caliste said yes! 

Walker was excellent for Kansas State all season, and Saturday's regular season finale was no exception. 

We all love to win - but seeing this young man's life changed forever, for the better, is truly inspiring and remarkable. 

