NFL Draft Analyst Loves Tampa Bay Adding Former K-State's Jacob Parrish
Former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish is headed to Tampa Bay.
One NFL Draft analyst loves the pick. The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked all the teams' selections, outlining with the former Wildcat suits the Buccaneers.
"Parrish probably was in the second-round discussion for the Buccaneers, so they couldn’t pass him up again when he was available in the third," Dane wrote. "The former Kansas State corner has ordinary size but outstanding read-react quickness and a nose for the ball, which allows him to play inside and outside."
Parrish had 23 pass deflections, five interceptions, and five tackles for loss in his Kansas State tenure. He joins a Buccaneers defense that once again lacked secondary production, ranking No. 29 in passing yards allowed for the second consecutive season.
He, DJ Giddens, and Marques Sigle headline the former Wildcats heading to the league this season. Sigle said it was "amazing" to see his former teammate Parrish heading to the pros with him.
"Two guys that [people] wouldn't expect that would get here. Very undersized, very overlooked. So, just to make our way here is huge for us. It's a blessing," Sigle said at the NFL Combine.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Coleman Hawkins Supports Ex-Illinois Teammate Brandin Podziemski In Warriors Victory
Will Former K-State's Will Howard Sit Behind Aaron Rodgers On Pittsburgh Steelers?
Kansas State Coordinator Makes Bold Statement About Team Effort
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.