Ohio State's Ryan Day Explains What He Saw In Will Howard At Kansas State
Ohio State had an expectation of winning the national championship. Will Howard wanted to contend for a title.
Thus, the Kansas State veteran quarterback transferred to the Buckeyes last year. And now, they are national champions after defeating Notre Dame Monday night.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day explained what he saw in Howard during his time in Manhattan, KS.
"It started with me when I first met Will," Day said in the postgame presser. "I saw something in him, a football IQ intelligence. I saw him play on film at Kansas State and win championships and win big games and be able to make an impact with his feet but also throw with accuracy and anticipate throws. And those are things that are hard to find. Then you see a guy, you meet him, and his football IQ and maturity is what kind of captured me."
In addition to football IQ, Day said Howard also possessed the leadership and mentality to lead the team to its greatest heights.
"I had a feeling that we would be in a situation like this where we needed his feet to go win a game, and that's exactly what happened in this game," Day said. "But what I didn't know was how special his leadership is and his resilience and his positive mindset. It's something I learned a lot about -- I learn from these guys all the time."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.