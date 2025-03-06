One Article Predicts Kansas State Atop Big 12 Football Rankings
As Kansas State fans and the rest of the Big 12 sit back during the offseason, fans and analysts are making predictions for their football teams next season.
USA Today's Paul Myerberg predicts the Wildcats finishing first in the conference.
"It boils down to this: In his second season as the team's starter, quarterback Avery Johnson has to be more consistent if the Wildcats want end atop the conference. The pieces are in place should Kansas State’s transfer class boost a defense that was hit or miss in 2024. The offense will benefit from the return of running back Dylan Edwards, who had 196 yards on the ground in the Wildcats' bowl game with departed starter DJ Giddens opting out."
Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson is already aiming for a better 2025 season. Last year, Kansas State team was expected to be one of the best in the Big 12 but finished with an underwhelming 9-4 record.
"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said before the Rate Bowl victory in late December. "I think we can be a really talented team. In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.