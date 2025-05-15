Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Advises Fans To Pump Breaks On Will Howard
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans are already discussing Will Howard potentially being the franchise's future.
Well, that may be a little premature for a sixth-round pick that still hasn't seen the field. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Dejan Kovacevic told fans to temper their high expectations for Howard as he begins his career.
"I can tell you, they have made crystal clear that he's going to be QB3," Kovacevic said on the latest episode of DK's Daily Shot of Steelers. "He's going to be QB3 in any scenario. So if Rodgers comes in, he's QB1, with Mason as QB2 and the kid is QB3."
He says the newcomer should sit behind Mason Rudolph and another veteran quarterback to develop and gain experience.
"Right now, at this point in the year 2025, they don't know and can't know what to expect in Howard," Kovacevic said. "There's no point banking on him in any capacity. That's why you add assets."
Howard played four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State for his final season. He threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, including his 1,150 passing yards and eight touchdowns in the postseason. Howard led the Buckeyes to their first championship in a decade.
Pittsburgh selected Howard with the No. 185 pick to add another competitor to their quarterback carousel.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Was Coleman Hawkins Snubbed From NBA Combine?
Aaron Rodgers's Stalling Could Open Door For Will Howard
Kansas State Hosts Forward As It Reloads Frontcourt
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.