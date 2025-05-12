Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin Confident But Patient With Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has always been blunt in evaluating his players to produce the best on-field product.
His new quarterback, Will Howard, got a bit of that in Tomlin's Saturday media availability. Tomlin acknowledged Howard's progress but recognized that it's still very early to evaluate his full success in the rookie minicamp.
“He’s doing great, but again, we’re at the very beginning of it," Tomlin said. "I don’t know that we’re looking at it through that lens in terms of evaluating him. It’s more about getting to know him and just laying a good foundation that way.”
Howard spent four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State to allow himself to compete on a national stage. He made little noise with the Wildcats, but his Draft stock skyrocketed amid his championship run last season. And now, he's with the Steelers to help stabilize their struggling quarterback room.
Fueled by adversity throughout his collegiate career, Howard is ready to prove himself in Pittsburgh.
"It couldn't be a better place. The Steelers are built on blue-collar [mentalities], and that's how I like to play," Howard said on Friday. "Chip on my shoulder, hard nose, that's what I like to be about."
