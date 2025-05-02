Pittsburgh Steelers Reporter Confident In Will Howard Pick Over Shedeur Sanders
Even with all the headlines and Draft picks last week, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains the main topic for his slide to the fifth round.
It was arguably the most significant slip in NFL Draft history, raising questions with quarterback-needy teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers passing on him.
But many remain confident in the Steelers' choice of national champion Will Howard. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writer Ray Fittipaldo says they would've chosen Howard even Sanders was still on the board.
"I think probably Howard," Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan Thursday. "I think they thought Shedeur was a good kid. They weren’t convinced he was ever going to be a starting-level player for them. Will Howard‘s gonna come in here. He’s gonna grind, he’s gonna put his head down. He’s not gonna mind being a number three for a year if you put that on your door, Sanders‘ plate I think there’s a lot of questions about how that guy would handle it."
Pittsburgh's selecting defensive pieces ahead of Howard suggested they weren't as desperate for a signal-caller as many believed. Now they have the former Kansas State quarterback to compete with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and potentially Aaron Rodgers for the starting position.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.