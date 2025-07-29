Popular Will Howard Defendant Doubles Down On Aaron Rodgers Doubt
ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum isn't letting up on his Aaron Rodgers critiques.
At first, it seemed like he was advocating for Will Howard to start for the Steelers as a change of direction for the franchise. Now, it feels like Tannenbaum is just taking shots at the four-time MVP as a lack of belief in him at this level.
"Since 2022, in terms of QBR, he is 26th out of 29," Tannenbaum said. "The only quarterbacks worse have been Ryan Tannehill, Bryce Young, Mac Jones, and Will Levis. So he has not played good football in four years. That's just the God honest facts."
Tannenbaum has encouraged the Steelers to see what they have in Howard as a potential franchise development option. The former Kansas State quarterback is coming off a national championship run with Ohio State, catapulting him into the Draft, even if he was a sixth-round pick.
But honestly, Tannenbaum is probably just advocating for any signal-caller above Rodgers at this rate.
"If you're on Netflix, if you're in contemplation of being a Vice Presidential candidate, and live as transparently as you do, it is going to come with more scrutiny," Tannenbaum said. "When you're on the Pat McAfee Show as often as you are, it comes with more scrutiny. To me, his play absolutely is worthy of criticism, and when you put yourself out on the platforms he did, it is gonna come with some of the comments like [Terry] Bradshaw made."
