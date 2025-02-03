Kstate

Public Tickets Opened as Ireland Prepares To Host K-State Football In Season Opener

The Kansas State Wildcats open the 2025 season in Dublin, Ireland, and the Irish are ready for more football.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) looks for receivers against Rutgers during first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dublin, Ireland prepares to be an American football town again as the Kansas State Wildcats opens against the Iowa State Cyclones to kick off this college football season.

Last year, the Irish witnessed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets upset the Florida State Seminoles. Quarterback Haynes King put on a rushing clinic, and the natives have opportunity to see something similar from the Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson.

The Wildcats won at least nine games for the third straight season in last year and are poised to have a breakout season with Johnson returning under center.

Johnson took over from national championship-winning quarterback Will Howard, who led Ohio State to victory against Notre Dame. Despite a couple of nagging injuries throughout the season, Johnson still played effective football.

Defensively, the Wildcats added six key transfer portal pieces to plug in the holes that hurt them in the close stretch of the previous season.

Tickets go on sale to the public online only beginning at 5 p.m., Monday, with a pick-your-own seat map. Phone and in-person orders will be available starting at 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday, February 4.

The public on-sale window is 5:00 p.m, Monday, February 3, through Friday, February 28, before tickets go on sale to the Irish public on Monday, March 3.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.

