Roll Wildcats: Major Outlet Gives K-State Huge Props In Big 12 Projection
The college football season is slowly approaching, opening up the floodgates for team projections and season predictions.
ESPN released its Football Power Index (FPI), with Kansas State leads the Big 12 across all categories.
ESPN's FPI predicts the Wildcats finishing the regular season with a record of 8.6-3.7. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman has an average record of 8-4.67 since arriving in Manhattan, KS, ahead of the 2019 season.
Kansas State is followed by Arizona State (8.3-3.9), BYU (8-4.2), Texas Tech (7.9-4.2) and rival Kansas (7.9-4.3) to make up the top 5 Big 12 teams.
The Wildcats are set to face Texas Tech and Kansas this season, as well as Baylor, TCU, and UCF, all of which are projected to finish the season with 7.2 wins. Also on K-State's schedule is Iowa State (6.7-5.4), Colorado (6.5-5.5), Utah (6.4-5.6), Oklahoma State (5.5-6.6), and Arizona (4.9-7.1)
Kansas State's schedule this season features nine teams projected to be bowl-eligible. The Wildcats have the advantage of avoiding the reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State or BYU. They have the chance to make some noise in what seems to be a wide-open Big 12.
Overall, Kansas State's projected record ranks No. 15 in the country. The Wildcats find themselves directly below the Liberty Flames (Conference USA) and directly above SMU (ACC).
