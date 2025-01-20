Should Coleman Hawkins Have Stayed At Illinois?
Coleman Hawkins transferred from Illinois in June to play for the Kansas State Wildcats.
Safe to say it's been a rough start so far. Illinois made the Elite Eight with Hawkins last season, a feat that looks seemingly impossible for the Wildcats. They are currently 7-10, with postseason hopes slowly dwindling with every loss.
Hawkins, on the other hand, has been disappointing to start the year. He leads the team in statistics like steals (2.1), blocks (1.3), and assists (4.2), but his turnovers and lack of aggressive play have tanked his player profile. Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini are once again in the mix within the Big Ten. Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis has had a star season, projecting to be a top NBA Draft pick.
"Soooo I’m curious how much Coleman Hawkins is possibly regretting the decision to “transfer” to KSU vs staying at Illinois for this season? I’m definitely not an Illinois peep, but this team would’ve been tough with him on it," one user tweeted.
One college basketball fan brought up instances similar to Hawkins with star players leaving and ending up in worse situations.
More than midway through the season, the clock is ticking for the Wildcats. They will need to seemingly be flawless the rest of the year for a chance at the NCAA Tournament.
"Life throws things at you and you man up," coach Jerome Tang said after the Kansas loss. "You believe in who you are and what you're about and move on to the next thing ... We don't have guys who hang their heads. These are high character dudes."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.