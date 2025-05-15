Should Ex-K-State's Coleman Hawkins Have Received An NBA Combine Nod?
75 players are at the NBA Combine this week.
Former Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins is not among those. Hawkins withdrew from the Draft last year to spend his final collegiate season at Kansas State. The expectation for the Wildcats was to compete in the NCAA Tournament, while Hawkins could possibly boost his Draft stock.
Well, they fell far below the postseason after being eliminated in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. Their slow conference start forced their hand to be flawless en route to the Tournament. The Wildcats won six consecutive games, briefly giving them hope of accomplishing their preseason expectations. Unfortunately, they couldn't keep this momentum, losing five of their last seven in the regular season.
Hawkins had a statistically stellar season, averaging 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.8 steals. However, his field goal, 3-point, and free-throw percentages dropped, while he averaged a career-high 2.9 turnovers. Hawkins' lack of aggression was one of his biggest impediments last season, along with his inconsistency in star performances.
Hawkins former teammate, David N'Guessan, declared for the Draft but he still hasn't. His snub from the Combine might illustrate his lack of faith in landing a spot in the league.
