Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Takes Front Seat In New Role With Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spent much of the offseason absent from team operations.
Now in black and gold, he has taken an entirely new step in the other direction, mentoring rookie Will Howard. Howard has raved about the leadership role Rodgers is stepping into early in the summer.
“I had an open seat next to me, and there came Aaron,” Howard said on the Chipped Ham & Football Podcast. “I just thought it was pretty cool that he was willing to sit next to me, and even on Day 1, we were going over stuff that we’d already gone over a couple weeks prior. A couple things he was asking me for clarification on, and I’m like, ‘Holy s***, man. Aaron Rodgers is asking me questions right now.’”
Howard spent four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State and winning a national title. The outside doubt for him in the pros leaves him needing all the inside support he can receive.
Thankfully, he's getting a heavy dose of that from Rodgers so far.
"He's been so awesome to me so far," Howard said. "Obviously, we've only got to be together for three days, but I've got a really good feeling about him and this whole quarterback room. I think we already meshed really well in this past week, hit it off, and got a good vibe. And Aaron's been so willing to help me."
More K-State News
K-State Three-Star 2026 Class Target Announces Commitment Date
Jerome Tang, K-State Lose Player to American Athletic Conference
Kansas State Football Loads Up 2026 Class With Another School Legacy