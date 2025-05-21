Steelers Legend Paving The Way For Former K-State's Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers newcomer Will Howard is soaking up the Black and Gold, preparing to possibly become the newest quarterback for the six-time champions.
So it's only natural that he emulates the greatest signal-caller in franchise history: Ben Roethlisberger.
"They need a gritty guy," Howard said on Kay Adams' Up & Adams Show. "Growing up watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was Big Ben. He was that guy. He was Pittsburgh, the Steel City, the blue collar, the gritty guy. I wanna be that too, bringing that edge and energy."
And the feeling is mutual. Roethlisberger has been lauding Howard since he arrived in Pittsburgh.
"He's been really good and super supportive of me through this whole process," Howard said.
Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls on three appearances with the Steelers, keeping them as an AFC juggernaut for years. Howard has his own story to write in Pittsburgh, but following the footsteps of one of the league's all-time greats is a good start.
Howard's collegiate career illustrates the grit and uprising that Steelers fans crave. From being benched several times at Kansas State to leading an unpredictable championship run at Ohio State, his competitiveness is undeniable. He must replicate that mindset as he competes again for a starting spot in the quarterback carousel. Howard is projected as the QB3 for 2025, but the lingering uncertainty around the Steelers' options opens the door for the national champion.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Will Howard Excited To Possibility Learn From Aaron Rodgers
Two K-State Players Receiving Heisman Hype Ahead 2025 Season
Kansas State Draws Playoff Hype in Mix of Competitive Big 12