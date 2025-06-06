Stephen A. Smith Slights Former K-State QB In Aaron Rodgers Rant
Stephen A. Smith is very vocal in his fandom for the Pittsburgh Steelers and his support for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
So imagine the rant he had when Rodgers announced that he's finally signing with the Steelers this Friday. Unlike many in Pittsburgh, Smith is a big fan of the signing, especially considering the Steelers' other options. He specifically highlighted Steelers veteran Mason Rudolph and former K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson to fuel his argument.
"The Steelers were stuck with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Nah, that's not what we needed. You needed the bad man," Smith said on SportsCenter Thursday night. "We're gonna treat Aaron Rodgers like he's a bad man, because the brother can play. He's got D.K. Metcalf, he's got Freiermuth, and on top of it all, guess what? He ain't any of the dudes that I mentioned."
Thompson played at Kansas State for five seasons, compiling 7,134 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,087 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Miami Dolphins drafted Thompson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He saw his most action when starter Tua Tagovailoa went down with injury in 2022, including his 2023 Wild Card matchup where he nearly defeated the Buffalo Bills.
Thompson signed with the Steelers in January, slotted initially to be the third quarterback. But now with Rodgers, Rudolph, and sixth-round draft pick Will Howard, Thompson likely won't see much playing time as the fourth option.
