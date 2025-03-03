Still No Update On Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Amid Knee Injury
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang provided an update - or lack thereof - on star forward Coleman Hawkins after the Colorado victory.
While Tang is still unsure of the return timetable, he praised Hawkins' work toward recovery.
"Coleman's working man," Tang said. "This dude could shut it down, and no one would say anything about it. He's got a bright future ahead of him, and I told him that. I said, 'I'd love for you to be on the floor, but your future's more important.' But he's rehabbing 24/7, like just constantly."
Hawkins is averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 2.0 steals this season. Although some have described him as underwhelming this year, he remains one of the most well-rounded players in college basketball. The Wildcats are 1-2 since his injury, with Dug McDaniel and David N'Guessan taking command in his absence.
Hawkins is seemingly in good spirits, though, as he took to social media earlier this week with photos of him throughout the season.
Hawkins' absence stresses the importance of consistency among the new starting five, especially the stars.
"We don't need David to have 21 and Max to have six," Tang said. "Or Max to have 22 and David to have eight. We need it where five guys are in double figures. Then on days where other guys are struggling, you can have Max and David giving you 22. That's where we gotta get to to be the type of team we're capable of being."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.